Following the launch of tests for downloading YouTube videos on desktop, the platform for multimedia content from Google has decided to launch a further phase of testing for an unprecedented feature that will allow the visualization in the videos of the parts that interest viewers most.

The testing phase was announced directly via the YouTube support page dedicated to functionalities available in experimentation. In this screen you can read the following: “We are experimenting with the implementation of a signal to help viewers quickly see which parts of a video might be interesting. If you are participating in this experiment, you will see a graph above the red progress bar when scrolling: if the graph is high, it means that part of the video has been viewed repeatedly. Note: this experiment is only available to a small percentage of mobile and desktop viewers “.

Nothing more clear, therefore: in addition to the chapters of the videos introduced in 2020, in the future all users could also begin to see a personalized graph depending on which sections of the video are viewed the most. The conditional is used as it is still a test phase, ergo the functionality in question may not even land on YouTube at all over the next few months.

