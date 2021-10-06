The whistles announced to the goalkeeper do not arrive at the entrance to the field, but at the 4th minute of play. San Siro does not forgive the former Milan goalkeeper

12 ‘Marcos Alonso closes Chiesa who tries to dribble to go towards Unai Simon’s goal. Italy is missing the vertical option that Immobile offered in the matches of the European Championships.

10 ‘Italy insists on the left-hand chain, where Insigne is the director of Mancini’s offensive. Spain covers themselves well when they do not keep possession of the ball.

8 & # 39; The two teams, without real first strikers on the pitch, try to attack in dribble or with conclusions from outside that for now have not worried the two goalkeepers.

6 & # 39; Personal action by Bastoni, who kicks right towards the goal of Spain. Too weak conclusion with the foot not his.

5 ‘The first chance is blue: Chiesa kicks from outside, Unai Simon responds present.

4 ‘Long pass for Oyarzabal, ball on the bottom. The whistles of the stadium for Donnarumma begin to be heard: a part of San Siro, of Milan fans, does not forgive the former goalkeeper “guilty” of having left Milan to join PSG.

3 & # 39; Cross stretched in the area by Oyarzabal, but no Spaniard pounced on the ball.

2 ‘Immediately ball between the feet of Spain, which reaches the goalkeeper from kick-off. The Azzurri conquer it and immediately try it on the left: the ball in the middle for Bernardeschi, Unai Simon collects it without pressure.

Kick-off whistle.

The two teams entered the field. It’s time for the anthems of the two teams.

The official formations

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Church, Bernardeschi, Insigne. Herds Mancini.

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Marcos Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Gavi; Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Sarabia. Herds Luis Henrique.

The pre-match

A victory to reach the second final in three months. A victory to extend the record unbeaten streak dyed blue with the Mancini cycle. A victory to be confirmed, after the triumph of the European Championship also passed through the same Spain of Luis Henrique. Even at the European Championship of the rebirth, of international football and of the Italian national team, the Azzurri had the Red Furies against. The victory came on penalties, with Jorginho decisive, while today Mancini wants to close it first. Because you play at home, because you play with more awareness, because in addition to captain Chiellini and the long-term inmate Spinazzola, only the attacker is missing. But Italy knows how to do it: Church and Insigne around Bernardeschi. Surprisingly, in defense, there is Bastoni. Spain seeks revenge with the eternal Busquets and the trident Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres and Sarabia. Both teams, to win, I want to have fun and entertain, keeping the ball in the game. Whoever wins tonight wins the Nations League final.

