It is clear that the platform Youtube It has remained a video site that generates a lot of money, that is precisely because a lot of advertising is placed both in commercials and in the videos themselves and banners on the page. However, there are people who don’t like this because it interrupts the experience and that’s why they use blockers.

As commented by people from Reddit, recently a message has appeared when trying to view some type of content, asking them to remove the software that is causing the ads not to appear. Getting a message that if you try to watch something three times and don’t remove the plugin, you will be forced to remove the video player.

The most curious thing about this is that shortly after a company spokesperson confirmed that it is indeed an experiment that is not yet available worldwide, but if it turns out well, they will expand it. Here what he said to Bleeding Computer:

We’re running a small global experiment asking viewers with blockers to opt-in to YouTube Premium or try YouTube Premium. Playback may be temporarily disabled in extreme cases.

Fortunately for Latam, this action has not yet been implemented. However, it is possible that it arrives in order to make users leave the ads or subscribe to the Premium version.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: It seems that Google does not want to lose a penny from ads, and this implementation may be the trigger for people to pay for Premium. We’ll see if soon it also arrives in these parts.