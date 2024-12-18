YouTubeGoogle’s video platform, announced in September that they were developing new tools for protect its creators and artists when faced with content that copies your voice or image through generative artificial intelligence. This translates into deepfakes audio and videos created by this technology.

Now, it has announced that it has partnered with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to help creators identify content using their AI-generated images on the platform and submit takedown requests.

YouTube will protect YouTubers and artists from artificial intelligence

One of the tools in question will begin to be tested at the beginning of next year and will have the mission of detect singers’ voices that are simulated by AI. Will be part of Content IDYouTube’s automated IP protection system, which today identifies material protected by copyright. If this material has been created without any authorization, artists may request its removal.

The second will have the objective of end the deepfakes of faces of actors, artists, youtubers, athletesetc. This will also begin testing with celebrities and athletes early next year before rolling it out with “top YouTube creators, creative professionals, and other leading partners representing talent,” as explained from the official blog.

Let’s remember that YouTube already allows record labels to request removal of AI-generated content that simulates the voice of an artist, in addition to demanding, at the beginning of the year, that content creators tags in your content if it was generated by artificial intelligence. All this means that YouTube is serious about all this and now we have to add its partnership with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

From The Vergereport that, in addition to these two, the CAA presented last year CAAVaulta tool that scans and stores digital images of its clients, including faces, bodies and voices, so this partnership serves to further protect artists. In fact, YouTube claims that it already can give celebrities the ability to manage AI copies of their image, such as their face“on a large scale.” This possibility will soon reach the creators.





