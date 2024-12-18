Will we be able to differentiate in the future which videos are generated with AI and which are not? Are we prepared for a multitude of videos on YouTube to be made with artificial intelligence? How will this affect YouTubers and creators who currently generate content for these platforms in the face of the foreseeable avalanche of videos? YouTube, the video platform par excellence, has decided to position itself in response to all these questions with its original content creators and will allow videos created with AI to be directly reported.

To this end, it has sealed a collaboration with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) that marks a turning point. In a world where artificial intelligence can replicate faces, voices and gestures with disturbing precision, The need for tools to safeguard image rights has never been more urgent.

The era of digital imaging

With the rise of generative AI, The creation of fake content that imitates artists, athletes and other influential personalities has skyrocketed. From video clips to manipulated audio recordings, these technologies present a double edge: unlimited creativity and risks to authenticity.

YouTube, aware of its responsibility as the main platform for audiovisual content, has responded to this threat with a set of tools aimed at protecting creators. One of these innovations allows us to detect voices and faces generated by AI that impersonate other people, taking a step towards identifying and managing falsified content.

Professional athletes will be the first to be able to report

The first beneficiaries include award-winning actors, as well as NBA and NFL players, who will be able to test the new features at the beginning of next year since their leagues have an alliance with the CAA.

This collaboration also means that the experiences of influential AAC users will serve to refine the technology before its broader launch. YouTube has stated that this feedback will be vital to developing tools “that empower and protect creators.” responsibly.

Notable features of these tools include the ability to submit quick takedown requests for content that violates image rights. This system not only seeks to eliminate fraudulent videos, but also offer a way for affected figures to exercise direct control over their online identity.