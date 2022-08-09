Grease united them and made them immortal in the history of cinema: John Travolta’s touching farewell message for Olivia Newton-John

Yesterday, Monday 8 August 2022, marked a very sad date for the world of world cinema. It has in fact turned off Olivia Newton-John, extraordinary actress and singer, best known for the role of Sandy in Grease. Next to her was John Travolta, who learned the news of her death, wanted to greet her with a touching message on her social networks.

Both Olivia and John Travolta they have had a very long and hugely successful career. If this could have been, it is also and above all thanks to the 1978 film in which they starred together and which made them literally immortal.

We obviously speak of Grease and they played Sandy and respectively Danny Zucco. Iconic the final scene in which they dance to the notes of “You’re The One That I Want“.

The two actors will also work together in 1983, in the film “Two like us“. The film had some success, but not as big as the one Grease had 5 years earlier.

Upon hearing the news of Olivia’s death, John Travolta has entrusted a touching goodbye message to his lifelong friend and colleague Sandy.

My dearest Olivia, you have made our lives so much better. Your impact has been incredible. I love you so much. We will meet again along the way and we will be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!

How Olivia Newton-John died

To take away Olivia Newton-John forever, at the age of 73 years olda nasty disease that eventually defeated her.

As explained by her husband and producer John Easterling in the post announcing her death, Olivia found out she had a breast cancer thirty years ago and has fought bravely ever since.

Courage he has always tried to infuse to those who were in the same situation as him.

Olivia had also created one foundation which bore his name and which from today will also operate in his memory.

Also in the announcement, the husband asked that whoever wanted to make flowers instead of flowers donations to the aforementioned foundation, which will then take care of helping those suffering from the disease.