The last edition of UeD has long since ended, but all the events concerning the protagonists of the program (especially ladies and knights of the throne over) continue to thrill the public even during the summer holidays.

Two fixed and highly appreciated faces in the program are those of the historical commentators: Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti. The two are great friends and excellent colleagues even though their points of view are often conflicting. The public has, over time, begun to appreciate their straightforwardness and their sometimes questionable ways.

The role of UeD commentators has become increasingly important while the presence of Maria De Filippi, the hostess, gradually faded. Since then, Tina and Gianni have tried in every way to make life difficult for the guests of the program and, in most cases, they are successful.

This has made their presence indispensable in the program and their fame has undoubtedly benefited. Recently Gianni is making himself the protagonist of various rumors thanks to his activity on social media. After the false alarm about flirting in Egypt, Gianni returns to the center of attention for some shots that have left the audience speechless.

As the fans will well remember, Gianni is currently single and every gossip about both love life has a considerable resonance. It is precisely for this reason that the columnist’s latest stories have not gone unnoticed. Many will remember Biagio D’Anelli. He is the face of the small screen who has managed to get noticed with his multiple participations in various reality TV shows and salons.

Currently, the boy is busy with Silvana Curcio, but he seems not to give up spending a carefree evening at the disco with our Gianni! And it is the photos that testify this evening that shock the fans. A kiss would be struck between the two, which was also immortalized by the cameras.

But even in this case, however, there is nothing sentimental between the two: apparently it is only a splendid friendship. The evening was a very big event in which, in addition to Gianni and Biagio, other Mediaset big names such as Sophie Codegoni and Barbara D’Urso participated.