The same and you are not ready, but, in the blink of an eye, December 2021 will arrive and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Star Ocean on Netflix. Anyway, and you also feel that it still needs to happen, but, to get you excited, we have an article that will surely feed your hype.

What kind of article are we talking about? Well, it is very simple. It is a Nendoroid figure of Jotaro Kujoh in his version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Star Ocean that has just been announced and that surely already caught your attention.

The figure that you will see below barely has its design, it does not yet represent the final product. What we can notice is that the representation of Jotaro Kujoh is very faithful and loyal to that of this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure arc, so it is likely that many must already be looking for the pre-sale to put it aside.

The downside of this ad is that it lacks additional information than is available. For example, there is no launch or price window. We only know that it is a joint work between Medicos Entertainment and Good Smile Company.

When and where does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Star Ocean premiere?

The first thing you should know is that, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Star Ocean will be available exclusively through Netflix. That means that you will not be able to find it even in Funimation or Crunchyroll.

This may worry some fans of the franchise, however the issue is likely to go unnoticed because they may have a Netflix subscription as well. It is also not clear whether it will be a weekly distribution or the entire series in one fell swoop.

However, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure tells us how in 2011, Jolyne cujoh and her boyfriend have an accident while driving and are charged with a crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

To find out what happens, watch the series that premieres in December 2021 through Netflix.

Source