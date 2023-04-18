













Your Name, after Suzume no Tojimari, remains the jewel of Makoto Shinkai

Definitely, your name It stands as Makoto Shinkai’s best film. However, there are several factors to highlight. Although the narrative is extremely brilliant in this film, we cannot forget its most unruly and uncomfortable origins, including the pain of the irreversible. And, we must recognize that all this —the implications in his filmography— are what forged the neat project that is Kimi no Nawa.

Makoto Shinkai: The reasons behind the success of Your Name

The dark path that Shinkai traveled to develop Your Name

Makoto Shinkai, like any creator, goes through a complex path and we must say that reached a kind of equilibrium with your name. However, his latest film, Suzume no Tojimari It shows that the essence is still present.

We refer to the darkness and the narrative origins of Makoto Shinkai. His older movies are 5cm. per second (2007)Agartha trip (2011) and the garden of words (2013). All have repetitive and appreciable characteristics that, it should be noted, go beyond the fantastic, the romantic and the folkloric.

Each of these films exposes duels in the form of separations that devastate the protagonists, who resurface with peaceful tones and survive. Survival focuses on the development of his suffering individuality that ends up accepting the distance.

Shinkai is a devotee of the distance, all his films surround it and demonstrate it on imaginary abstract levels —the other worlds— and on “real” levels, both geographical and emotional.

In this way we have two amalgamated concepts that Shinkai beautifully exposes, highlighting the fragility and anguish that they entail, we are referring to mourning and distance.

And it is that it is enough to look at the previous films to realize how gloomy it manages to be, but also how hopeful it is. He confidently proposes that grief can be borne, tenderly nuances it, and shows that it helps us grow.

Anyway he manages to make his films melancholic, exciting and romantic. The pain of losing the person you love the most will change you forever, that is inevitable, however, it is a fact that we must learn to live with, Shinkai carefully translates, on a canvas so bright it hurts.

Makoto Shinkai’s rebellion

Nevertheless, rebellion, which breaks the norm, is what led him to destroy all his canvases with your name. Makoto Shinkai ventured out to be a full-fledged rebel. He dared to believe, in a world where everyone lost hope and sensitivity, Shinkai bet on a space where forever becomes just another fantasy.

Shinkai believed, for an instant, in the indissolubility of love, and that moment was enough to bequeath your name.

your name is far from just a Hollywood narrative with a happy ending, with an environment full of fantasy, a soundtrack and a beautiful animation. And it is that through this film, the voice of Makoto Shinkai finally broke itself and trusted that love and its happy ending are possible.

The position that he sincerely opted for after several films that pointed to a love that was destined to be lost because it was so deep and incomparable, gave him an incomparable product, because dared to go against the thought of modernity.

Far from thinking that love is the most cheesy and the least conducive at a time when self-love is the restored flag that slowly rises as the dominant norm, romance finds its place like devastation, like the TRUE cry of revolution

Today, love is the periphery, the happy ending is impossibility, couples are marginalized. Modernity stopped having this hope, society accepts it, but your name No, it’s the leap of faith.

Your Name: the assimilation of pain

Currently, we look at the dead ends, however, we do not realize that It is not love that we overestimate, but suffering and in pursuit of it we pursue it. We opted for both concepts, thinking that love is unnecessary and that pain is inevitable, but necessary, as Sontag already mentioned.

The golden rule of modernity is to go after pain that we nonetheless accept. In other words, we are not even capable of choosing it—choice being the only possibility to go against the system.

Because of this it is when a phenomenon emerges as sincere as your name it causes a spectacular impact that is recognized as a legacy against the suffocating modernity.

Agartha: What Holds the World by Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai has a world that is sustained in death and destruction, the narratives propose undeniable and very painful pasts that generate devastating consequences. However, from your name he seeks to restore in a kinder and happier way the possibilities that open up for his characters.

However, no one will deny that Agartha —which is her world of the dead—, in addition to the gods and the essences of nature govern and support her narratives. It only took a second Suzume no Tojimari so that Makoto Shinkai will show that his shadowy essence persists.

In addition to Journey to Agartha, his most epic film that also acts as the most radical structure, we also have the acidity of the garden of words which, in turn, exposes the kind of separation—which is once again left to fate—as a path that fills with mist and in which we can only try to trust.

Makoto Shinkai slowly forged a path that invites trust in love, in a world that fails to convince itself of it. They all bet on the contrary. That’s why, your name rising like a war cryinstead of working as a consolation, it was a resounding success.

However, Makoto does not forget the origins that allowed him to reach the top, which is why Suzume —from Suzume no Tojimari (2023)— kept his most precious things in his storage box. Agartha, who emerges as the support that backbones Shinkai. However, it is not only space, but everything that it implies and symbolizes.

The pain and the gentleness of agartha gave way to the stability and balance of your name, that combines all its cards in an unmatched way thanks to the devastating works that gave it room for voracious growth.

your name manages to conjugate death and pain as choices, and proposes the boundary-breaking virtues of love as a real possibility, the film is a rallying cry.

Yeah, your name It is Makoto Shinkai’s best work, but if you think otherwise, we would like to read you.

