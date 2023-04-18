Perla Cristal left her house on April 9 and has never returned. fact that he has had his family in anguish and uncertainty for not knowing anything about their whereabouts and has forced them to be heard by the authorities, carrying out a blocking this morning for demand by appearance of the 19-year-old girl.

Perla’s mother details that on April 9 Perla and her friend Allison planned to go out to dinner, for which the young woman asked her permission to go out and after her consent she left, however Perla’s friends told her that she had changed the plan and The two young women ended up leaving accompanied by two more men.

According to the statements of Perla's mother, Irma, in the end they decided to travel to León, Guanajuato, and it was during the journey that the car in which they were all traveling broke down, so they had to sleep inside the unit.

They lose track of Perla

When they woke up, the young people realized that Perla was not there and they searched for her without any success, so they decided to return to CDMX and inform their mother of what had happened.

They supposedly left town, friends came back, Allison came back, but my daughter didn’t come back, she said.

The young woman’s family has filed two complaints, one of them in the Mexico City and another before the authorities of Guanajuato so that the intensive search for the missing person can be carried out.

Perla’s family holds a demonstration to demand her search

Relatives and friends of Perla Cristal blocked this morning the circulation of Calle Isabel la Católica, Diagonal 20 de noviembre and Lucas Alamán, in Mexico City, to demand the appearance of the 19-year-old girl alive.

Perla's mother demands speed to the investigations into her disappearance and arrest those responsible.

Personnel of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation, Persecution of the Crimes in Matters of Forced Disappearance of Persons and Disappearance Committed by Individuals and Search for Disappeared Persons Mrs. Irma was attended to and the family agreed to remove the blockade.

It is not the first time that they manifest

On April 15, relatives and friends of the young woman demonstrated on Tláhuac avenuejust at the height of the neighborhood Santa Ana of the Tláhuac mayor’s officedemanding the same, that the authorities find Perla.

Any information that you can give with his whereabouts, can be communicated to the telephones 55 5345 5080 or 55 5345 5082.