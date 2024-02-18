In the February 17 episode of Affari Tuoi an unusual event occurred compared to the classic dynamics of the broadcast. A moment that amazed everyone.

Those are already memorable scenes Your businessreturned a few days ago thanks to Amadeus who returned to lead him. The program seems to have undergone a major narrative transformation. The significant evolution of Your business passes through the story of the people who participate in it by playing. Demonstrating how much of a real thing he has also become show dedicated to peoplethe last episode occurred on February 17th.

The parcel game on Raiuno seems to have encountered a renewed success and perhaps unexpected, perhaps also thanks to the management of a triumphant post-Sanremo Amadeus (absolute television star five times).

It seems that the new management is bringing back into vogue the format previously considered, by many, now destined for oblivion. The new “version” of Your business curated by Amadeus stands out for itsattention paid to competitors and their stories. In the February 17 episode, an unusual event occurred compared to the classic dynamics of the broadcast. A moment that amazed viewers at home and people in the studio.

Anna, coming from Friuli Venezia Giulia, from the city of Udine, was the protagonist contestant of the episode, joined at the counter by her sister. After opening a not very favorable series of parcels, it arrived, as usual ad Your businessthe moment of change proposed by the doctor. At this point, faced with the decision to accept or not her proposal, Anna took some space for herself and to talk about various personal thoughts and memories.

I don't want to say too much about help/no help, I'm not used to receiving help and unfortunately not even to asking for it. I'll tell you something else: a year ago I had already reached rock bottom, but it seemed like I was going uphill. Then there was one day I got up, went to do my errands and started crying. I normally don't change, I'm the one who holds the weight, I don't show weakness, I hold on, that day I couldn't stop. I went to the mental health center and I thank the wonderful people who are there.

Faced with these words, the presenter left her all the necessary space. Amadeus, in front of the competitor who was struggling to hold back tears, let it go continued his story. The competitor of Affari Tuoi continues:

I felt like a fool, I thought there were people worse off than me and I wondered why I couldn't react. I wondered what was wrong with me and I realized that there is nothing wrong with me, I just need to understand myself. This is what I want to say: if you need help, ask for help. Now I don't know if the doctor wants to help me, but I impulsively went there, sought help and saved myself. Ok, I refuse, I say thank you and let's move on a little further.

His choice was then not to change the package. But, perhaps, the outcome of the game didn't really matter. From a television point of view it was of great value to observe the metamorphosis of a program, apparently cold and schematic, like Your business. Not only the playful nature, but also a space for personal experiences and stories. This time, therefore, we talked about mental health, increasingly relevant in public debate, felt especially among younger people. A good opportunity to reflect even during a simple game on television.