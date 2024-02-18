Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/18/2024 – 6:13

Recent study suggests the key to improving erectile function is… more erections. Increasing the frequency improves the functioning of fibroblasts – and vice versa. But men also come with a built-in training program. When I was growing up in the north of England, I used to feel sad and melancholy. On these occasions, friends advised me: “Keep your pecker up!”, a colloquial formula to keep your spirits up, courage and good humor. “Pecker” is one of the many slang terms for the male sexual organ, so a possible translation would be: “Keep your dick up!”

This advice turns out to be even more valuable than it seemed: a new study, published in the journal Science, shows that regular erections are important for maintaining erectile function. It seems obvious, but the relationship is less direct than it may seem.

Fibroblasts are a common type of cell in the body that contribute to the formation of connective tissues and are particularly abundant in the human penis. There, their number is associated with the frequency of erections.

A greater number of these cells means more frequent erections – and vice versa. The study also suggests that men can train erections by increasing their frequency, and it's all about producing more fibroblasts.

How do erections work?

Imagine a banana-shaped sponge. Now, pour some water into it and watch it expand: that's how an erection works.

The penis has two columns of spongy tissue, the corpora cavernosa, within which are blood vessels that fill with blood, generating an erection. Muscles in the organ regulate blood flow in the corpora cavernosa and control the firmness and duration of an erection.

The study found that fibroblasts are important for regulating the chemical signals that make muscles contract and relax as the penis goes from flaccid to erect. More fibroblasts provide better control of the blood flow responsible for erections.

Despite being conducted in mice, the study findings have relevance to human male health, as penile physiology is similar in all mammals.

“However, there is a difference: most mammals have a bone in their penis, which humans do not have. Therefore, blood flow for the erection is so much more important, because we have no bone support”, explains the study's lead author, Christian Göritz, from Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.

Natural erection training

Göritz and his team found that older mice had fewer fibroblasts in the penis compared to younger ones, which was also reflected in less blood flow.

The ability to have an erection decreases with age in humans. In fact, 29% of men under the age of 40 and 46% of men over the age of 40 experience erectile dysfunction. This may be due to fewer fibroblasts in the penis when you are older, making it less efficient at initiating an erection.

Does this mean men can train their erections? Absolutely, says Göritz: “But it’s not like muscle training, because fibroblasts are not muscles. It’s more like resistance training, just like running provides better lung capacity and more efficient blood flow.”

This does not necessarily involve sexual activity, as men already have a “native” training program, which occurs every night, as is evident from anyone who wakes up with a morning erection.

“A healthy man has about five erections while sleeping, which last a total of about three hours,” explains Göritz. “You are running an automatic training program for your erections, which conveniently occurs during sleep.”

What this nighttime training does, according to the study, is cause more fibroblasts to grow, strengthening the ability to have frequent erections. Sweet dreams.

Keep your dick up!

But if the nightly automatic training fails, there is always a way to seek help with erectile function. For psychosexual therapist Miranda Christophers, co-founder of The Therapy Yard in the United Kingdom, the current research could provide her and her colleagues with new insights into treating erectile dysfunction.

“In psychosexual therapy, we seek to understand the cause of the problem. We address all sorts of unresolved psychological issues, remove pressures and expectations, and suggest approaches such as individual stop/start exercises,” explains Christophers.

Erectile dysfunction affects nearly half of all men at some point in their lives. The causes can be psychological – such as stress or depression, sexual pressure, low self-esteem – or physical in nature – such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or hormonal variations.

There are times when it is advisable to seek medical advice, such as when you do not get or maintain an erection even when masturbating alone. Sex therapists can help understand these psychological and physical issues and suggest exercises to maintain erectile function.

Natural nighttime training, sexual therapy, even medication: there are many resources available when it comes to “keep your pecker up” And good cheer and good humor too, of course.