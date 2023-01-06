In a statement Thursday, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced the conduct of joint air maneuvers with Russia, indicating “an increase in the pace of these maneuvers with Moscow.”

A day later, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that the joint military unit of the forces of Russia and Belarus was ready to defend the “Union State”.

The Security Council in Belarus confirmed that the gathering of forces has “defensive purposes only, and we established it to protect the western borders of the Union State in the first place,” but these statements did not relieve Kyiv’s tension.

At the end of last month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his rejection of what he described as “conspiracy theories” about the deployment of armed forces from his country on the border.

Lukashenko said that the military maneuvers in his country recently were not aimed at Ukraine.

Minsk in the eye of the storm

A few days ago, Belarus announced the fall of a missile launched by Ukrainian air defense systems on its territory, in the first such incident reported by Minsk since the start of the war more than 10 months ago, at a time when Kyiv fears a Russian attack through its northern neighbor.

The Russian President has Vladimir PutinOn Tuesday, his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held talks at the Russian Museum on St. PetersburgIn a meeting considered the second between the two allies in less than a week, amid Western warnings of Moscow’s attempts to drag Belarus to open a new front in the Ukrainian war, which may force Kyiv to divert its resources from its counter-attacks in the east and south of the country..

There are accusations from Belarus to Ukraine that it is trying to drag Minsk into the conflict, accusing Kyiv of planning an attack like the explosions that hit Kerch Strait Bridge which connects Russia withCrimeawhich Russia blamed on Ukraine, and Belarus blamed the West for pushing Ukraine towards war with Belarus, while the Ukrainian president said Volodymyr Zelensky Lukashenko is trying to create a pretext for an attack on his country.

And I used Moscow Belarus as a starting point for the war on February 24, as Russia sent thousands of its forces across the border in the attack on Kyiv and launched missiles from Belarusian air bases against Ukrainian targets, and recently deployed drones in Belarusian air bases, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, so will Belarus return to be a center For a new start in the chapter bloody war?