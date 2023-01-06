According to what was posted on the official Twitter account of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURYepisode 12 of the animated series it will be a day late. The message only refers to the translated and subtitled versions in other languages, because the Japanese episode will normally air on Sunday in the “Nichigo” timeslot on the TBS and MBS networks.

Episode 12 subtitled in various languages ​​will be released one day late, Monday 9 January, due to problems related to the coronavirus. However, since the post is only in Japanese, this communication could only refer to “some” streaming services for the Asian territory, such as the YouTube channel of Gundam.info and platforms like Netflix, LINE TV, Disney+ and more. There is no news from Crunchyrollwhich distributes the series in simulcast in the West, also for our country.

We just have to wait for this Sunday and keep our fingers crossed. We remind you that episode 12 of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY it will mark the end of this first cour. The second half of the first season will air starting in April, until then the TV versions of three Universal Century feature films will air: Gundam Hathaway, Thunderbolt and Narrative.

第12話配信遅延のお知らせ 1/8 (日) 放送 の 第 12 話 につきまし て 、 制作 体制 における コロナウイルス の の を を 、 一部 配信 サービス の の 配信 開始 を を さ て いただく ことになり まし まし た た た た た た た まし まし まし まし まし まし まし まし た た た た た た た

なお1/8(日)午後5時からのTV放送は、通常通り行います。 詳細は以下をご確認ください。https://t.co/oqaXKswmzD pic.twitter.com/cMecjcJUTu — 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) January 6, 2023

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Film Works