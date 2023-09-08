Young | The housing company in Töölöl gave young people who use substances their exit passes just two weeks after opening the doors

The meeting place for young people who use substances opened in Etu-Töölö got the departure passes less than two weeks after the doors opened.

To the north At the end of August, a new meeting place for young substance abusers opened on Rautatiekatu. However, the lease was terminated the same week, before the operation could even start properly.

Tukikohta ry has tried to offer young people who use substances a safe meeting place. The four employees of the meeting place offer the young people conversational company, support and advice on, for example, finding the right services.

Since it is a completely new activity, the young people didn’t even have time to find a meeting place yet.

The incident was reported first Helsinki News.

The reason to terminate the agreement, the building company reported the activity against the lease agreement.

Executive director of the base by Ron Furman according to the lease agreement, however, it is defined that it is a premises in the social and substance abuse sector.

“We talked openly about the nature of the operation already when we went to look at the space for the first time with the broker. The application approved by the housing company’s board also explains what kind of activities the space will have,” says Furman.

The keys to Pohjoise Rautatiekatu were handed over to the Base at the beginning of April.

Even you Furman is not surprised that the operation of the meeting place is subject to prejudice.

“Over the course of 20 years, we have organized activities in several residential buildings where people who use intoxicants have been treated with fear or suspicion. That’s why we invest in environmental work,” says Furman.

Environmental work includes taking care of the cleanliness of the house’s surroundings and the safety of the residents. According to Furman, the activity has not caused disorder.

Etu-Töölö Toimitila was designed so that a maximum of 12 young people could be there.

According to Furman, it is little compared to, for example, the office located in Pasila, which has 70 visitors at its best on business days.

“Pasila’s landlord has stated that it is better for people to be inside and not outside,” states Furman.

Now the meeting place has until the end of February to find new premises.

According to Furman, the most important thing is to keep the activity going and reach young people. Furman is confident that replacement facilities will be found before long.

“Sometimes they say outright that we won’t rent premises, but usually the premises have been obtained in the end,” says Furman.

The chairman of the housing company confirms to Helsingin Sanomat that the lease has been terminated. The building company wanted no further comment on the matter.