From: Franziska Black

Club scene from Malmö from Sweden’s “Freedom Day” in the Corona pandemic © Johan Nilsson / TT / Imago

Numerous Swedes celebrated the fall of the Corona measures. However, some rules still apply.

Malmö – Since Wednesday (February 9), there have been almost no corona measures in Sweden. “Celebrate like it’s 2019,” the country said the night before. Many people celebrated extensively. Long queues formed in front of some clubs at midnight, dpa correspondents report.

Recordings from clubs showed people on dance floors – tight and without masks. “Finally you can live life and feel freer,” a 19-year-old told the newspaper Aftonbladet in Malmo. All restrictions on restaurants and pubs were also removed, as were participant limits for meetings.

Vacationers from the European Economic Area now do not need proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative corona test when entering the country.

People waiting outside a club in Malmo take selfies on Sweden’s Freedom Day. © Johan Nilsson/AFP

Especially at the beginning of the corona pandemic, Sweden relied on much more lax measures than many other European countries. At that time, the country completely dispensed with lockdowns.

“I’ve never shown my vaccination certificate here,” she said image plus a 30-year-old on the streets of Malmö. “Only at the airport when you go on vacation.” The Swede also “almost never” wore a mask. “We’re not used to being forced by the government,” another passer-by told the newspaper.

Freedom Day and Omicron in Sweden

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson justified the step for the current “Freedom Day” (commonly used for the fall of the corona measures): Various studies have shown that the omicron variant of the virus “leads to less serious illnesses”.

Which rules remain after the Swedish “Freedom Day”? Gradually, when returning from the home office and from digital to face-to-face teaching at universities, the restrictions are to be relaxed. For those who have not been vaccinated, the recommendation to avoid large crowds should continue to apply.

Sweden: New rules for corona tests

The Swedish health authority also wants to change the recommendations for corona tests. Capacities should be targeted at specific groups, such as people receiving medical treatment and healthcare workers. For the general population, on the other hand, there is no longer any reason to be tested for corona – not even if you have symptoms.

In Sweden, more than 83 percent of those over the age of 12 have already received two doses of the vaccine. Almost half the population is boosted. So far, more than 16,000 people have died nationwide in connection with the pathogen. (frs with dpa material)