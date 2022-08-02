The debate about the dangers of cosmetic surgeries, especially performing several at the same time, is still latent in the world. The last case, which shocked the Spanish population, was that of Silvia Idalia Serrano, 34, who passed away in recent days after fighting for her life for three months.

Her tragedy began on April 29, when she traveled from Palma de Mallorca, where she lived, to Madrid to undergo a triple aesthetic procedure: breast intervention, liposuction and transfer to the buttocks.

That day, she left the operating room of the Ceme clinic – where the surgeries were carried out – and was discharged, apparently without complications. But days later, on May 6, she suffered an infection and had to be admitted to the La Paz hospital in Madrid.

For her, it has been three months of agony, to which must be added the week before admission, which was torture See also Earthquake in Indonesia, quake of magnitude 7.4: tsunami alert returns

There she had to be subjected to an induced coma that lasted more than three months, to finally die last Sunday, July 31.

“There were multiple operations to try to save her, but in recent days her condition became complicated again. (…) It was getting worse every day. Until last night they called us to communicate that she was not going to get ahead, “explained close relatives of the victim to ‘ABC’, from Spain, a day after her death.

For its part, the aesthetic clinic, which is being investigated by the Court of Instruction number 46 of Madrid -along with two of the doctors in charge- for the possible crime of injury due to recklessness, cited a report of the judicial investigation in which can read: “No infringement of the medical lex artis is deduced in the health professionals who treated the patient until his transfer to La Paz Hospital”.

See also Bolsonaro's unusual proposal to end the war in Ukraine Necrotizing fasciitis can be difficult to establish in the first hours or days of its presentation.

The document details that the patient suffered an infectious complication called necrotizing fasciitis, which can happen in exceptional cases after a plastic surgery procedure: “This type of bacteria is not hospital-acquired or transmitted from personnel or the healthcare environment, but rather from the patient’s microbiota (flora)“.

They also assured that after the operation, the patient was treated by Ceme personnel in a hospital, sessions during which an exploration of the wounds, taking of constants and analytical explorations were carried out.

On the contrary, the legal representative of Serrano’s loved ones, Mar de La Loma, clarified that The investigation against the Ceme doctors must be rigorous, since there would be more victims with cases similar to Silvia’s.

“We consider that there are too many coincidences with fatal consequences. There has to be an investigation and they have to pay for it. (…) Not so much what happened in the operating room but the postoperative that are carried out“, he concluded.

*With information from EFE