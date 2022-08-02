Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the population of the Donbass to evacuate before the fighting reaches the cities still under the control of the Ukrainian army. But many have decided to remain in Bakhmut, set to be Moscow’s next big target. The city is constantly attacked and the life of the inhabitants is getting worse and worse. Despite the difficulties, the emergency services try to give them support, but this task becomes more and more difficult as the battle draws closer.

#Focus #War #Ukraine #risky #task #helping #Bakhmut #community