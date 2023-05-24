The United States Secret Service identified the young man who this Tuesday morning was arrested after crashing a delivery van into one of the gates of the White House grounds.

It is about a teenager from Missouri who flew to Washington, rented a moving truck and drove it directly to the seat of government of that country.

The man was identified as a 19-year-old named Sai Varshith Kandula that he had planned the attack for six months, according to what he confessed.

Kandula was quickly arrested by a Federal Parks Police officer who hurried to the scene and saw him displaying Nazi symbology. After the crash near Lafayette Square, the 19-year-old pulled a Nazi flag from his backpack.

Sai Varshith Kandula, the 19-year-old man captured for crashing a truck into the White House headquarters.

After his capture, the young man revealed to Secret Service agents that had arrived that night on a direct flight from the state of San Luis, after several months of planning.

He wanted “get to the White House, seize power and be in charge of the nation”, and also declared that he would “kill the president -Joe Biden- if that is what I have to do”, according to the charges.

Kandula, who is originally from Chesterfield, a suburb of St. Louis, in the state of Missouri, explained that bought the flag online because he admires the “great history” of the Naziss as well as its “authoritarian nature, its eugenics and its unique world order”.

Indian-origin Hindu Sai Varshith Kandula, sees himself as a White Supremacist and was carrying Nazi flag, intentionally crashed a truck into White House as a terror attack to kill the US President and Vice President. No news on Indian media. pic.twitter.com/Wf9cL0UreS —Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 23, 2023

The young man leased the truck in Herndon, Virginia, and had a valid contract in his name, the company said. People can rent a truck from U-Haul from the age of 18 and, if applicable, he had no red flags in his rental history that could have prevented him from being awarded a contract, the company said.

One of the people who witnessed the event was Chris Zaboji, a 25-year-old driver living in Washington who had just finished racing near Lafayette Square when heard the roar that caused the vehicle to collide with the barrier. He said the driver crashed the unit on at least two occasions.

The “violent attack” on the White House in a Uhaul truck 🚚 (see video) by Sai Varshith Kandula (photo) of Indian descent 19 years old with a Nazi flag and without weapons, had the intention of attacking the president, I’m not sure How or with what was he going to carry out his macabre plan… pic.twitter.com/zvGivsLbab — Malena Jarrin Anton (@malenajarrin) May 23, 2023

Instinctively he took out his phone and captured the moment the vehicle collided with the barricade for the second time before he heard the sound of sirens approaching the scene. “When the truck backed up to ram again, I decided to get the hell out of there,” she said.

Secret Service agents and the Metropolitan Police Department searched the truck after the incident and the presence of explosive was ruled out. Video broadcast on WUSA-TV shows a police officer collecting and cataloging various pieces of evidence from the truck, including the Nazi flag.

Kandula was arrested on multiple charges and prosecutors charged him with damage to federal property, but no injuries were reported.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.