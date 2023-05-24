A violent brawl broke out between Bolivian deputies inside parliament after submitting a report to a government minister turned into a wave of kicks, punches and hair pulling.

Parliament had summoned Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo to report on the imprisonment of “Luis Fernando Camacho”, governor of the “Santa Croce” region and one of the leaders of the opposition, in December.

While defending the legality of the arrest, del Castillo criticized parliamentarians from “Krimos”, the party to which Camacho belongs, saying that they are “extremist and violent groups that came to steal the wallets of the Bolivian people.”

During his speech, opposition deputies held banners with anti-government phrases written on them.

When a number of pro-government parliamentarians tried to grab the banners, a scuffle broke out between about 20 deputies who traded punches for minutes, according to photos posted on social media.

The fight ended without either party seriously injured.

Submission of the report was briefly suspended as Castillo was accused of promoting a hostile climate.