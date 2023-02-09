A young man survived the murder of six members of his family, who on February 6 were attacked by alleged hit men in Lima, when they were inside their vehicle near a shopping center and in broad daylight, as confirmed by the National Police of the Peru (PNP).

“There is a seventh person and he is safe in his family environment. The Police have been redoubling their efforts for their protection.“, declared the head of Homicide Investigation of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri) of the PNP, Víctor Revoredo, to the local chain ‘América Televisión’.

(You can read: Peru, 60 days of crisis and uncertainty: 3 scenarios that would come to the country).

According to preliminary information from the authorities, the survivor was in the back seat of the vehicle and apparently was covered by the shots by his grandmotherLuisa Doroteo, who also died in the attack.

The experts have determined that three people, who took advantage of the fact that the vehicle was stopped in front of a traffic light, 57 shots were fired at the victims and that the main target of the attack was the driveridentified as Israel San Román Doroteo, 40, who received 19 bullet wounds.

See also German companies threaten bankruptcy due to high fuel prices Until now, this is related to a criminal coexistence that these people unfortunately had

The man had a record for attacking property and fraud, and was known as the alias ‘la Tota’. The other victims were his 37-year-old wife, who also had complaints of attempted murder and fraud, the man’s parents and two of his children, ages 10 and 12.

“Until now, this is related to a criminal coexistence that these people unfortunately had, it was the fifth attack against the driver” in the last five years, revealed the police chief.

New images of the attack, recorded by The security cameras in the San Miguel sector, in front of the Plaza San Miguel shopping center, showed how the alleged hitmen acted and that a person, who has not yet been confirmed as the survivor, immediately intervened to remove the two seriously injured minors from the vehicle.

(You may be interested in: Emergency in Peru: avalanche due to heavy rains leaves 15 dead in the south of the country).

Before their screams, other people approached the place and tried to help the minors, until shortly after an ambulance arrived that took them to a clinic, where they finally died.

While the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the murder, the Dirincri also initiated “Urgent actions that cannot be postponed to clarify the facts and identify the alleged perpetrators“.

In this regard, the head of the Dirincri pointed out that they already have “a line of action” to capture those responsible for the attack, whom he identified as the leader of a criminal organization known as ‘crazy Paul’ and his lieutenants. The motive for the attack would have been due to the dispute he had with ‘Loco Paul’ for control of the collection of quotas in civil construction works in districts of Lima and Callao.

“We know that soon ‘crazy Paul’ and his criminal organization, which is behind this event, will have to answer to justice, that citizens trust the National Police of Peru, it is a challenge for us to clarify this fact“, he emphasized.

(You may be interested: The Peruvian Congress deepens the crisis by rejecting new elections).

Revoredo added that It is about “a dangerous criminal organization” dedicated to extortion “that has penetrated the civil construction union” and said that the criminals acted with extreme violence and “did not want to leave witnesses” because they were known to the victims.

The PNP reported that it had already found the vehicle used by the assassins in the port province of Callao, annexed to Lima, and that it detained a 23-year-old man who allegedly participated in the crime as the driver of the car.

Trends WEATHER

*With information from EFE and El Comercio (Peru) / GDA