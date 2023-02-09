The transference of daniel ruiz de Millonarios al Santos de Brasil left the Colombian League without its best valued player in the specialized portals in the transfer portals.

Ruiz went on loan with a purchase option of close to 5 million dollars, which would make it, if the final transfer were made, the most important foreign sale in the history of Millionaires.

The Bogotá midfielder, trained in Fortaleza and a blue player since the beginning of 2021, is listed on the Transfermarkt portal at 4.5 million euros and was the player with the highest value in the local tournament so far.

Juan Fernando Quintero, the new leader

With Ruiz’s departure, the ranking changed and the first place goes to a newcomer to Colombian soccer: Juan Fernando Quintero, Brand new hiring of Junior from Barranquilla.

Presentation of Juan Fernando Quintero as a new Junior de Barranquilla player.

Quintero, who was released from River Plate, initially signed for a year with the Barranquilla team with the goal of winning the local League and the Copa Sudamericana. Transfermarkt quotes it at 3.5 million euros.

Two goalkeepers complete the podium of the three best valued players of the Colombian championship: Kevin Mier, of Atlético Nacional (2.5 million) and Alvaro Montero, Millionaires (2.4 million).

In the Top 10 of Colombian soccer, for Transfermarkt, there are four players from Atlético Nacional (Mier, Sebastián Gómez, Andrés Felipe Román and Jarlan Barrera), four from Millonarios (Montero, Andrés Llinás, the Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas and Larry Vásquez), one from Junior (Quintero) and one from Deportes Tolima (Junior Hernández).

Another player who was also on that list of 10 went to international soccer: winger Carlos Andrés Gómez, quoted at 2.5 million euros, went from Millionaires to Real Salt Lake in the United States.

The ten best valued players in the League:

1. Juan Fernando Quintero (Junior), 3.5 million euros

2. Kevin Mier (National), $2.5 million

3. Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), 2.4 million

4. Andrés Llinás (Millionaires), 2.2 million

5. Sebastián Gómez (National), 2.2 million

6. Andrés Román (National), 1.8 million

7. Juan Pablo Vargas (Millionaires), 1.7 million

8. Jarlan Barrera (National), 1.6 million

9. Junior Hernández (Tolima), 1.4 million

10. Larry Vasquez (Millionaires), 1.2 million

