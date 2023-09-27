On September 20, Sydney Powell was convicted of murdering her mother, 50-year-old Brenda Powell.



The Summit County, Ohio, jury returned the verdict after The young woman will face charges of homicide, criminal assault and tampering with evidence, according to the ‘Daily Mail’.

The events occurred in 2020, after Powell was expelled from Mount Union University. The young woman decided to kill her mother so that she would not discover the fault.

Sydney hit her mother on the head with an iron frying pan until she was unconscious and then proceeded to stab her in the neck several times.

“In March 2020, Powell hit his mother in the head with an iron skillet and then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck.“confirmed the Summit County, Ohio Prosecutor’s Office in a statement to ‘People’ magazine.

Three years later, the Summit County Court found the 23-year-old girl guilty, who claimed in her defense to suffer from schizophrenia, according to the three assessments that her lawyer, Don Malarcik, presented to the judge.

However, the control body determined, under the voice of the clinical psychologist, Silvia O’Bradovich, dispute the allegation by stating that she did not actually suffer from that mental disorder.

“The best source of information for an evaluation of insanity is what was said and felt at the time of the incident. It just doesn’t fit with schizophrenia,” O’Bradovich said.

Following the verdict, the judge in the case, Kelly McLaughlin, will sentence Sydney Powell next Thursday, September 28.

