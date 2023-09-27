An official and very fair Real Madrid carried out the usually tricky interweekly duel against a Roma Las Palmas and added three points that allow it to overtake Barça again but by no means clear up the doubts that accompany a low-flying squad.

The goals from Brahim, on the edge of half-time, and from Joselu, shortly after the second half began, helped Carlo Ancelotti’s team sign a bureaucratic victory against a newly promoted team that still has not known victory at the Santiago Bernabéu , exudes dedication but lacks punch and was a tame opponent, precisely what the locals needed to do therapy after the scandal they suffered in last Sunday’s derby and put themselves in a position to fight to regain the lead on Saturday against Girona in Montilivi .

To do this, Ancelotti configured an eleven that can be interpreted halfway between the assumption of errors as seen in the Metropolitano and the need to distribute efforts now that the calendar is getting steeper. The Italian introduced five new features, who remodeled the lanes with the inclusion of Nacho and Mendy, placed Tchouaméni as an anchor in a newly muscled midfield and reserved Bellingham for the first time. He maintained, however, the rhombus with Brahim standing in for the Englishman. Upstairs, Joselu formed a duo with Rodrygo, since Carletto chose to keep Vinicius’ bullet in the chamber for the second half.

See also Three wounded in a pitched battle in a local Águilas real Madrid Kepa, Nacho, Rüdiger, Alaba (Lucas Vázquez, min. 41), Mendy (Fran García, min. 76), Tchouaméni, Valverde, Camavinga (Kroos, min. 76), Brahim (Ceballos, min. 56), Joselu ( Vinicius, min. 56) and Rodrygo. 2 – 0 The Palms Álex Valles, Julián Araújo, Curbelo, Coco, Sinkgraven (Cardona, min. 46), Javi Muñoz (Perrone, min. 76), Mfulu (Kirian, min. 46), Jonathan Viera (Loiodice, min. 76), Munir, Sory Kaba (Marvin Park, min. 56) and Cristian Herrera. Goals:

1-0: min. 45+3, Brahim. 2-0: min. 54, Joselu.

Referee:

Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee). He admonished Coco.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the seventh day of the League, played at the Santiago Bernabéu in front of 65,017 spectators.

On the visiting side, García Pimienta almost completely remodeled the defense with the entry of Curbelo, Coco and Sinkgraven in an eleven with seven modifications to the one that defeated Granada on Sunday but the same idiosyncratic purpose that guides the Canary Islands team since arriving at the bench of a coach who grew up as a footballer and as a coach at La Masia: being a protagonist with the ball.

The island team, whose percentage of possession after the first six days was only improved by Real Madrid and Barça, presents, however, a paradox: its defensive performance far exceeds its intimidating ability in attack. At the Santiago Bernabéu, a cursed temple for the Canarians, the pattern was repeated: purposeful spirit, the need for sacrifice in the rearguard and little edge in the vanguard.

Brahim vindicates himself



Benefiting from the recreational nature of their opponent, Real Madrid entered the area with ease and enjoyed a cascade of chances in the first half. Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim and even Nacho besieged Álex Valles’ goal with as much faith as lack of wisdom. His shots, soft, centered or deflected, reflected the offensive meekness of a team that misses attackers with much more malevolence.

However, the pitcher ended up breaking on the edge of half-time after going to the fountain so much. Brahim achieved it, who had the necessary patience to accommodate a good service from Lucas Vázquez and tipped the balance with a shot that hit a Las Palmas defender before kissing the net. The whites, who continued to be plagued by injuries, this time with Alaba as the injured party, thus went to the booth with a prize deserved only for their persistence.

Lightened by the advantage, Real Madrid refreshed their ideas in the intermission and clarified the situation shortly after the restart. The trick he used was as simple as the one Simeone used last Sunday to get the colors out of the whites: a warm cross from Rodrygo from the left that Joselu burst into the net.

Ancelotti then decided that it was appropriate to bring joy to his parish with the return of Vinicius a month after that injury against Celta that left Real Madrid without the desire to party. Deprived of the Fluminense, the whites are a nondescript team; With him on the grass, they adopt a more playful air, even though the current scheme restricts him in a centered position. Ancelotti will need the best version of him against rivals of much greater substance than Las Palmas. There are not exactly many opponents as comfortable as the Canarian team and this Real Madrid is very stiff.