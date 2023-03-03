On February 21, a video went viral in which you can see still student hitting his teacher several times for apparently taking away his Nintendo Switch.

This occurred at Matanzas High School, located in Palm Coast, Florida (United States).

After the incident Brendan Depa, the 17-year-old teenager who starred in the event, could pass up to 30 years in prisonas he was charged with the crime of aggravated assault (in English, aggravated battery).

In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office number 7 of the judicial court confirmed to the media Inside Edition Digital that the alleged perpetrator of the act has not presented his statement or pleaded guilty; however he is being represented by an ombudsman and will be tried as an adult.

All he has told Flagler County police is that he “was upset with the victim because he took her Nintendo Switch during class.” teacher Johanna Naydich created a GoFundMe campaign with the help of a close friend with the aim of covering his hospital expenses and there he defended himself, saying: “I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch away from him. Anyone who has read or heard anything different should know that this was unfortunately misinformation.”

His daughter Nikki also spoke to the US media and regretted that her younger brother, who is in his last year of high school, had witnessed the attack, as he was at school.

Currently, the minor is behind bars with Possibility of posting a million dollar bail.

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

