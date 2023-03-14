This Monday Luis Lozada, a 20-year-old who is studying Audiovisual Communication, went to his social networks to make public a nightmare he is living: “As of today, I do not see any response from the corresponding entities”which is why he decided to write a thread.

in said post He has details that a neighbor watches him and his family through the window. Not only that, but she throws him Discriminatory comments for belonging to the LGBTIQ community+ and on one occasion he physically assaulted his mother.

The complaint was supported with multiple images and videos that show the behavior of the woman, identified as Heidee Jesenia Álvarez Lozano.

“She is a complete stranger to us,” Lozada clarifies.

Chronicle of bullying

Every time we notice him going to his window, we immediately close the curtains.

According to the story of this young Peruvian, for several years he noticed such behavior. He began by leaning out of the window and spending hours sitting there while he looked directly at whoever was at home. “Unfortunately, our normalization of this has been so great that every time we realize that he goes to his window, we immediately close the curtains.”

But in 2022, she would have started making insults and homophobic comments. “Maricón, rosquete, cabro/a, etc., followed by derogatory gestures too” would be some of these.

Although this behavior only manifests itself when she is in her apartment, because if she meets her on the street “she says absolutely nothing”. Except for one day.

Recordings from the neighborhood’s security cameras show her on September 19, 2021 ringing the Lozada’s doorbell. “When my mom and I arrived from shopping, Heydee started to attack her”narrates the boy.

The aggression would have stopped when the girl’s parents arrived at the site and immediately entered her home.

Weeks later, he reappeared in front of the window, this time to record with your flash on.

What is the current situation?

This Saturday, March 11, they filed a complaint against him, because according to what they say “they fear for the safety of the younger brother” of the family.

Videos from that same day show that he continues to spy on them and, in fact, they assure that he apparently threatened the little boy with going to his school.

“I also fear for my integrity, since having the precedent of her aggression towards my mother, it is not so unreasonable to think that she could commit a hate crime for the simple fact of being a homosexual person,” the story ends. .

Here you can read the full story, in the words of Luis himself:

I want to make a public complaint to HEIDEE JESENIA ÁLVAREZ LOZANO for the systematic harassment that she has been doing to me and my entire family for more than 6 years. I never thought I would have to tell everything in one thread, but I think the situation has already exceeded the limits. pic.twitter.com/ezNkjuMZPx — Luis Lozada (@ItsLuisWitness) March 14, 2023

Daisy Contreras

