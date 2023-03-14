End of testing of NFTs on Facebook and Instagram For Half, who has decided to abandon the project to devote himself to something else. Evidently the testing phase produced few results, so as to convince the company to look elsewhere.

Meta had announced in the past that NFTs would be part of its metaverse, Horizon World, that users could reap them on Instagram and that they could share them on Instagram and Facebook. As often happens with these projects related to the so-called web 3.0, the one based on blockchains, the general public has shown itself to be completely uninterested.

The announcement of the end of Meta’s NFT-related projects was announced by Meta’s Leading Commerce & FinTech Stephane Kasriel on Twitter, who explained how the abandonment of NFTs is linked to the desire to find other ways to support authors, people and business. Meta will then focus on other areas, such as messaging, monetizing reels and improving Meta Pay.

NFTs are just another of the casualties of managing Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s metaverse investments, which didn’t catch on. 2023 is the year of efficiency for Meta, which for now is translating into blanket layoffs and the cutting of the dead branches of the company, like these.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, were a hot topic in 2021, attracting billions of dollars of investment. In 2022, however, they collapsed, sending companies out of business and leading to major second thoughts from even some of the most enthusiastic investors.