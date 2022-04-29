Sebastián Palacín Newel, son of a high-ranking official in Peru, caused outrage on social networks after saying that he had sexually violated two women.

The young man described the events on Tik Tok and realizing that he was confessing to the crime, decided to delete the clip. However, millions of users had saved the video and subsequently published it.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Sebastián Palacín Newel, son of the head of the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Peruvian Intellectual Property.

The crime confessed by the same perpetrator

According to the footage, Sebastián committed the abuse in the Punta Hermosa spa, south of Lima.

The young man, apparently, was at a party with some friends when the events occurred.

Palacín recounted in considerable detail the crime he had committed and several Internet users and institutions denounced the crime. In fact, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations issued a statement expressing its repudiation of the young man’s actions.

“About the video of a man narrating having committed an abuse against two unconscious women, the MIMP communicates that we repudiate the facts described in the released video,” he wrote.

#Peru 🇵🇪| Sebastián Palacín Newel bragged on TikTok that she had raped two women. Peruvian society asks that justice take forceful measures against this character, the son of a high-ranking official. pic.twitter.com/QdtqznwYTP — Alex Quiñones .•. (@qmoncalean) April 27, 2022

What will happen now with Sebastian?

The Peruvian prosecutor’s office opened an investigation of the young man, as reported by the Peruvian Public Ministry on its Twitter account.

“The Public Ministry opened a preliminary investigation for 60 days against Sebastián Palacín Newell, for the alleged commission of the crime of abuse of sexual freedom to the detriment of two citizens yet to be identified,” he wrote.

If found guilty, Palacin will face a sentence of up to 26 years in prison. Article 171 of the Penal Code typifies it as a “crime of abuse of a person in an unconscious state.”

Julian Palacín, public official and father of the young man, said that Sebastián must assume the consequences of his mistake.

“As a father, I feel the deepest pain for everything that is happening. I absolutely regret and reject the expressions made by my son, who must assume the consequences of his expressions as he is of legal age”.

In addition, he added that “the lack of respect for the dignity of women cannot be mocked under any circumstances. It will be the corresponding authorities and my son who will clarify this issue with the truth ahead.”

As a father, I feel the deepest pain for everything that is happening. I absolutely regret and reject the expressions made by my son, who must assume the consequences of his expressions as he is of legal age. (1/2) — JULIAN PALACIN (@JulianPalacinG) April 26, 2022

