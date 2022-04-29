“Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the 1986 classic starring Tom Cruise, was screened at the CinemaCon 2022 before different critics who agreed that this was a film that was worth seeing in the cinema and that it even surpassed the original film. A month before its premiere, the film could be a success at the box office.

The long-awaited continuation of the story of Pete Mitchell, better known as “Maverick”, seems to have been a success for Paramount Pictures.

The specialized critics who were already able to see the film have praised it after seeing it at the special screening of CinemaCon 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick. After the Cannes Festival, the film coincides with the premiere date of the aforementioned series. Photo: diffusion

While some noted that it’s “a solid standalone action movie,” others noted that “it’s better than the original.”

What did the specialized American critics from various journalistic media say that had access to the film? Many shared their impressions on Twitter after CinemaCon and Variety compiled the best, which we show you below.

Barry Hertz of The Globe and Mail

#TopGunMaverick is a success. Huge, emotional, noisy Hollywood cinema at its most rousing ridiculousness. Shirtless beach soccer, Kenny Loggins, Val Kilmer, last 30 minutes of pure action. Also an extremely interesting geopolitical angle that I’ll have to get into later. #CinemaCon

#TopGunMaverick is a deep cinematic experience and easily the best movie of the year. What Kosinski, Chris Mcquarrie, Eddie Hamilton and, of course, Tom Cruise have achieved is epic and intimate, shocking and heartbreaking. As good as you think it will be, it is better.

Television Academy’s Scott Menzel

Top Gun Maverick is going to completely blow fans of the original away and may even make a few new ones along the way. To tell the truth, although the plot depends a lot on the original, I found the film to be better than the original in almost every way. #TopGunMaverick

New trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” is released with Val Kilmer back. Photo: Paramount.

Steven Weintraub of Collider

I absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Amazed by the cinematography and flight scenes, plus of course Tom Cruise’s performance. The rest of the cast was great with extra cheers for Miles Teller and Glen Powell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible.

Erik Davis, Rotten Tomatoes

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely awesome in every way imaginable. The action and flight are incredibly intense. They continually change and evolve. You are on the edge of your seat. I wasn’t prepared for how emotional it was. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It is genuine. Folks, believe me when I say this is a legitimately great movie. Whatever your plans are for Memorial Day weekend, make #TopGunMaverick a part of them. I think I cried the whole damn movie because I’m an idiot. I loved the cast and it’s another classic Tom Cruise performance.