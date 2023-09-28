For many couples contract marriage It is one of the most important celebrations in your love story, a unique moment to look forward to, the beginning of a new home to start a family. However, for the japanese It is no desire and they do not contemplate never this day.

In Japan, more and more young people show a marked disinterest in marriage and relationships, which worries the Asian nation due to its low fertility rate and rapid aging of its population.

This social factor triggers different problems, even the Japanese population decreased by half a million inhabitants in 2022 and The Covid-19 pandemic crisis worsened isolation and loneliness.

A survey on birth trends conducted by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research of Japan in 2021 revealed that approximately el 81 percent of men and 84 percent of women, between the ages of 18 and 34, who have never married, have no intention of doing so in the future.

The country is experiencing a steady decline in the number of marriages, with 2021 recording the lowest number since the end of World War II in 1945.

In addition, people who decide to get married do so at older ages, which reduces the time available to have children. In 2021, the average age of marriage was 34 years for men and 31 years for women.

In accordance with CNN, One of the main factors that influence this couples decifit is the poor employment conditions, young people and adults who work most of their time others do not have a good salary.

“If you work 70 hours a weekthen of course you won’t have a suitable partner, because you don’t have time to get to know them,” said sociologist Shigeki Matsuda of Chukyo University in Aichi, Japan.

Jobs influence love

Because Teens Have a Hard Time Dating, Parents Do It for Them

According to CNN, concern about these trends has led some parents to intervene in finding matches for their adult children, organizing matchmaking events such as the “omiai.”

In this group they gather around 60 men and womencaregivers and parents who decide to search for ‘true love’ for their children, there they evaluate coincidences between their children, as well as the qualities and characteristics of each one.

Although this used to be considered shameful in the past, it is more accepted today due to the difficulties young people face in finding love and commitment amid rising costs of living and a demanding work culture.

For this ‘matching’, parents pay to attend the event and beyond their children having an ideal date, their objective is that they can have grandchildren to take care of.

This whole panorama has created young people without sexual experiences who, due to their lack of knowledge, feel afraid of a relationship. Figures on sexual experience show a significant increase in the percentage of women aged 20 to 29 who have not had never sexual experience.

The Japanese government has implemented incentives to increase the birth rate, including monthly allowances for parents with children up to two years old. However, experts point out that Increasing the marriage rate is essential to addressing the problem of low birth rate.

