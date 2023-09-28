You see it in the statistics. Formula 1 is much less popular since Max Verstappen wins everything.

These are special times in Formula 1. It has never happened that a Dutchman has been so terribly dominant in the sport. Max wins and wins and wins. Of the 16 races this year, he has already won 13.

And while there are more and more Max fans in the Netherlands, internationally it seems that Red Bull’s dominance is causing more and more people to drop out. In fact, the mention ‘Formula 1’ took off in the first 5 months of this year by more than 70% compared to a year earlier…

Formula 1 less popular thanks to Max Verstappen

It is unknown whether the decrease can be entirely attributed to Max Verstappen, but it does appear that some things are related. The differences are really enormous, just look.

See? Really far fewer viewers and people who mention Formula 1 in their posts. It’s a shame that we don’t have any figures about the years in which Lewis Hamilton dominated so much. We wonder if it turned out that way then too.

Anyway. To prevent the FIA ​​from using this to change the rules so that someone from a larger country wins everything, put #formula1 in your messages extra often.

Give your Max a lot of fun!

