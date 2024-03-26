Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Young | High school in Helsinki gained a reputation among young people as a “party high school”

March 26, 2024
Alppila high school in Helsinki is known as a “party high school” among young people, while Norssi is an elite school.

Alppila The high school is known as Helsinki's “party high school”, while Ressu, SYK and Norssi in the center have a reputation as places where a lot is required and know-how is required. Helsinki Language High School is also known for its good parties.

Kallio high school, on the other hand, has only hammers and artistic souls, the young people interviewed by HS tell about the reputation of the high schools. Such stereotypes are associated with high schools in Helsinki by high school students and first graders.

