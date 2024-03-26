The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has issued a alert the population national, but especially to that of the State of Mexico (Edomex), where a robbery was carried out.

According to the statement, a few days ago the theft of a batch of medicines in the State of Mexicowhich has generated concern among health authorities and the population in general, due to the risks it represents for public health.

The federal agency indicated that the theft occurred at the Lia Farma company, during the transfer of its products to the Fármacos Darovi warehouse facilities.

What medications have been stolen?

Cofepris indicated that the products that were stolen in the State of Mexico are:

Nixelaf – C

Dimopen

Ideliver Pro

Chronal

Valdefer

AF Valdecasas

Brupen

Nisolver

For this reason, Cofepris warns that these medications pose a risk to public health due to the lack of guarantees about its safety, quality and effectiveness. Furthermore, the conditions under which they were handled, transported and stored are unknown, which increases uncertainty about their condition and potential adverse effects.

Cofepris recommendations

The Cofepris calls on the population to avoid purchasing medicines on social networksflea markets or informal markets, since these places do not guarantee the authenticity and quality of the products.

It is essential to purchase medications only in legal places and with authorized distributors recognized by health authorities, in addition to checking their packaging to ensure that it has not been altered.

If you suspect the illegal sale of medicines or detect counterfeit products, the population is urged to make formal complaints through the email [email protected].

In addition, you can file a complaint on the official Cofepris Suspected Adverse Drug Reactions page. To avoid the purchase of irregular products, establishments are recommended to consult the Irregular Distributors Platform.