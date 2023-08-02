The Fujairah Science Club organized an event to monitor the phenomenon of the giant moon, with the aim of documenting astronomical phenomena using advanced telescopes.

Saif Al-Maili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Science Club, said that the club is keen to organize events that monitor astronomical phenomena, with the aim of spreading knowledge in the field of space science to its members, and developing their skills and capabilities in this field.

He added that the club is constantly working to provide appropriate and advanced devices to monitor stars and planets and keep abreast of scientific developments in the space sector, pointing to the provision of two telescopes for this purpose, along with other equipment that supports the dissemination of knowledge in the field of space.