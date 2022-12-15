On February 24, the conflict began between Russia and Ukraine. So far, 7.2 million Ukrainians have been reported to have left the country, and more than 6.9 million have been internally displaced.

While the Joe Biden government continues to implement sanctions against Russia, which fundamentally seek to stop said country’s access to any remotely manned aircraft.

Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenskyhas assured in his speech before the European Council that the next six months will be “decisive” in the war against Russia and that the troops will have to do “Efforts even greater than in this past time.”

(Also: The mysterious find at Notre Dame: ‘it has an elongated skull’).

And as the conflict continues to unfold, many people in Russia and the Ukraine are preparing to ring in Christmas. In the middle of an event the Russian deputy Oleg NilovI had to read the children’s letters.

While the event was being recorded, the deputy took the message from a boy named Vova, from kyiv and played a cruel joke in front of the people who happened to be there.

(Keep reading: Ukraine: Russian bombing knocks out power, kills two in Kherson)

After taking the role of a Christmas tree, Nilov mentions “Vova, a boy from kyiv, dreams of a rocket. Don’t worry Vova, you will have rockets, just wait”the people present are surprised by the deputy’s comment, it can even be seen how one of the people who accompanies him puts his hands on his head.

When he noticed his mistake, Nilov said: “It’s a joke” and the clip ends.

Russian deputy at Christmas party, reads a letter from the tree:

-“Vova, a boy from kyiv, dreams of a rocket. Don’t worry Vova, you will have rockets, just wait.”

Then he says, “Just kidding.”

Anti-fascist humor of a lifetime. I have no more sadness in my heart. pic.twitter.com/vJGD6kGQn7 – Ricardo Marquina (@RusiaSeMueve) December 14, 2022

More news:

Pamela Avendano

WRITING TRENDS