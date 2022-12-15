The World Cup Qatar 2022 will end next Sunday, December 18, with France’s match against Argentina. It will be the fourth final for Les Bleus, who won two of the previous three, and the sixth for Albiceleste, who lost three and won two of the other five they played.

It will be a duel of great powers, with great international figures in both teams. kylian mbappe and Lionel Messi monopolize the spotlight, but players like Olivier Giroud and Julián Álvarez, or in the goals Hugo Lloris and Emiliano Martinezto name a few.

And although the talent is not comparable, nor is the performance that each team has had in Qatar 2022, at the level of market value, France clearly surpasses its rival. The difference between both templates is €375.8 millionaccording to the specialized site Transfermarkt.

Those led by Didier Deschamps They are worth 1,030 million euros and are the third most valuable team, behind England and Brazil. While in the case of the pupils of lionel scalonitogether they reach 645.2 million euros, which is why they ranked seventh in the count.

kylian mbappe with 160 million and Aurelien Tchouameni with 80 million they are the two highest value players in the final, followed by Lautaro Martinez with 75 million, although in the case of the Argentine he has not been a starter in most of the matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Kinglsey Coman, Ousmane Dembele and Jules Koundé are worth 60 million euros, followed by his partner Theo Hernandez and his rival Cristian Romero with 55 million. behind them would remain Lionel MessiLisandro Martínez, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Eduardo Camavinga, all tied for 50 million euros.