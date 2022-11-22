Some motorists try everything to get a parking spot. For example, the driver of a Volvo in Middelburg thought he was smart by using a rope in a parking lot for electric cars, making it look like his vehicle was charging. Remarkable, creative, funny and genius: the post from Middelburg enforcers about this causes hilarity on social media.
#charge #nonelectric #car #rope #allowed
James Cameron: Avatar 2 must bring in $2 billion to be profitable
The new movie Avatar: The Way of Water of James Cameron was so expensive to make that it must become...
Leave a Reply