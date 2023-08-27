The boyfriend of the acquaintance singer Yuliana Perea said goodbye to her through a cute video. Adrian Pezo He used his social networks to dedicate a heartfelt message to the artist from Iquitos, whom he considers the love of his life.

As is known, the young woman died under strange circumstances after undergoing aliposuctionin the clinicsanta anitalocated in the city ofiquitos(Loreto).

“You taught me what love is and to be a better person every day. My beautiful Yu, I will remember you all my life as the happy and kind person you were. God, you take an angel with you, fly high, my love Yuliana Perea Torres “, Adrián Pezo wrote on his social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Doctor accused of negligence in Yuliana Perea’s operation is released

Likewise, the message left by the singer’s boyfriend is accompanied by a tender video in which various images of the couple enjoying beautiful moments together. The background song is ‘Making Fantasies’of Titus Snow. Apparently it would be a melody that reminds him of the woman he loves so much.

YOU CAN SEE: Mother of singer Yuliana Perea requests prison for the doctor who operated on her: “Nobody is going to give me my daughter back”

Before, Yuliana Perea’s mother stated that she did not know that her daughter intended to have surgery. In addition, she also commented that the artist’s partner, Adrián Pezo, did not know about it either and that when Yuliana once mentioned it to her as an alternative, the latter refused: he never agreed and even got annoyed with her.

They ask for jail for the doctor who operated on Yuliana Perea

The mother of the singer Yuliana Perea asked the authorities that administer justice to imprison the doctor who operated on her daughter. “No one is going to give me my daughter back,” she said between sobs.

#taught #person #Yuliana #Pereas #boyfriend #goodbye #tender #video