Through the TikTok account The real judge for you, Frank Caprio shows dozens of cases that came to his court. In his videos, he shares reflections that have moved Internet users, so much so that many of them have more than 17 million views.

Such has been the reception of the judge, who received a special invitation to a festival in the Dominican Republic, after pardon a fine for more than 500 dollars to a citizen from that country.

That was one of the cases that generated the most recognition on social networks, especially in the Latino community. In that occasion, the man was fined for having music at a very high volume. When he went to appear before the judge, Caprio asked him what kind of music he was playing and asked him to demonstrate how to dance.

“It’s interesting to see different cultures enjoying themselves. I would like to go to the Dominican Republic and see this, I’ve never been there,” Caprio said on that occasion. He then proceeded to reduce the fine to $50.

Who is Frank Caprio?

Frank Caprio, 86, grew up on Federal Hill in Providence, Rhode Island, in the United States.

According to the information on his website, he had humble origins, his mother was a housewife and his father was dedicated to selling milk and fruits. Before becoming a judge, Caprio worked delivering newspapers and also milk.

He graduated from Suffolk University Law School in 1991. He also received an honorary doctorate in public service, at the University of Rhode Island, in 2016.

Since 1985 he began to practice as a judge of the municipal court of Providence. In the year 2000, at an ABC studios, he started a television show called ‘Caught in Providence’.

The show shows real cases that come to the Providence courthouse. The stories are characterized by being touching or very extravagant. Likewise, the kind and understanding attitude of judge Caprio has ensured that the show, which had its second season in 2018, remains relevant.

It is precisely the clips of the program that are shared via Caprio’s TikTok account, which already has almost 500 thousand followers.

In January 2023, Judge Caprio retired after nearly 40 years in office. “As I reflect on my 38 years as a judge, I hope I have lived up to the example of all who served before me.whether in court or in city government, to make Providence a city that welcomes all,” he said in a statement.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Keep reading