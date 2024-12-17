Less than a week before the Draw of the Christmas lottery Some numbers are beginning to sell out, especially those listed in the predictions of seers. However, people who have not yet purchased any number and do not know which one to choose have the option of reviewing what the numbers have been. most awarded numbers in the more than 200 years of history of the Christmas raffle and choose one of them. The most attractive numbers and endings – as indicated by State Lotteries and Betting – are detailed below.

The only winning numbers that have been repeated throughout the history of the draw have been the 15,640 (in the years 1956 and 1978) and the 20,297 (in the years 1903 and 2006). And, although it may seem difficult to believe, on two occasions a consecutive number has been awarded. Specifically, these have been 13,093 and 13,094; and 53,452 and 53,453.

He final ‘favourite’ number is 5, It has been drawn a total of 32 times in the more than 200 years of history of the draw that makes Spaniards dream every year. Then follow 4 and 6, with 27 appearances each.

The two-digit endings The most repeated have been the following:

85, seven times: 1841, 1858, 1867, 1868, 1900, 1915 and 2005.

57, six times: 1820, 1846, 1871, 1878, 1881 and 1932.

64, five times: 1821, 1948, 1961, 1976 and 1987.

65, five times: 1901, 1905, 1937, 1960 and 2008.

75, five times: 1825, 1835, 1843, 1869 and 1962.

90, five times: 1831, 1876, 1946, 2019 and 2022.

97, five times: 1877, 1892, 1903, 2006 and 2020.

15, four times: 1866, 1897, 1899 and 1982.

40, four times: 1956, 1978, 2000 and 2015.

58, four times: 1881, 1896, 1987 and 2012.

95, four times: 1886, 1994, 1995 and 2001.

The following final figures: 297 (20,297, twice, and 40,297), 457 (2,457, 4,457 and 9,457) and 515 (12,515, 13,515 and 21,515); and on two occasions 094, 098, 400, 452, 590, 640, 704, 758 and 892. In addition, on four occasions El Gordo has corresponded to numbers ending in three equal figures: 25,444, 25,888, 35,999 and 55,666.





Unlucky numbers

The following thousands have not yet obtained the first prize: 27, 37, 39, 41, 44, 51, 64, 67 to 70, 73 to 75, 77 and from 80 to 99, except for 86 and 88.

Furthermore, the first prize has never ended in 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 and 82. For its part, the least repeated final figure It is 1. It is followed by 2 and 9.

Like every year, the Christmas Lottery Jackpot will distribute this Sunday, December 22, a total of four million euros to the series. This means that each tenth prize winner will receive an amount of 400,000 euros.