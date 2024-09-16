Big Brother 2024-2025, the cast: the contestants of the new edition. Who are they?

Who are the contestants of Big Brother 2024-2025? A completely new and changed cast with many interesting names among the contestants of the eighteenth edition of the reality show on Canale 5, hosted by Alfonso Signorini. A mix of VIP and nip contestants, for a total of 22 people. There is also news among the commentators. The journalist and presenter of Tg5 Cesara Buonamici has been confirmed. Beatrice Luzzi, who came in second place last season, will debut alongside her in the role of commentator. Rebecca Staffelli has also been confirmed and will collect the comments of the viewers.

The protagonists of this edition will be the new contestants who, locked in the House, will compete for a final prize of 100,000 euros. At the center of the story, as always, are their stories: some already known to the public because they are linked to the world of celebrities or current events, others still to be discovered. Famous faces and ordinary people, in a long forced cohabitation, each with their own personal experience to tell, essential baggage to best live this unique and unrepeatable experience. Here are the names announced so far, others we will discover during the episodes.

Clarissa Burta former model and actress, is known in Italy for having walked the runway for prestigious fashion houses and for having appeared in various television programs alongside iconic figures such as Pippo Baudo, Fabrizio Frizzi and Raffaella Carrà. In the mid-80s, she moved to Italy and made her name in numerous television commercials, later making her film debut in the film Caruso Pascoski (of a Polish father) directed by Francesco Nuti. Another memorable role came in 1990, when she was among the protagonists of the cult film The Neverending Story 2.

Clayton Norcrossan American actor known in our country above all for playing Thorne Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful; a role he played for 440 episodes. After his experience in The Bold and the Beautiful, Norcross dedicated himself to numerous television projects. In particular, some Argentine telenovelas, such as The Mystery Woman and Milagros, have made him a well-known face in South America as well.

Helena Prestesa Brazilian model and now a “reality expert”, joins the cast of Big Brother; many will remember her for her participation in Pechino Express, paired with her friend Nikita Pelizon, and for her subsequent experience on Isola dei Famosi. A 34-year-old Brazilian model, Helena is originally from San Paolo, and began her career as a model after her studies, moving to Milan together with her faithful dog Amy.

Iago Garcia: Spanish actor, also very popular in Italy. In London, at 18, he decides to become an actor. Back in Madrid, he studies at the prestigious Real Escuela de Arte Dramático. He shoots commercials, but becomes a star thanks to the soap opera Amare per sempre. And, above all, with Il Segreto: his Don Olmo Mesía, complex and controversial, seduces the public. In Italy, he arrives and wins the eleventh edition of Ballando con le stelle (2016), paired with the dancer Samanta Togni.

Jessica Morlacchi, born in Rome on July 17, 1987, Italian singer and musician. Her passion for music began as a child, when she began playing the bass at the age of 7. In 1998 she joined the band Eta Beta, which in 2000 would become famous with the name of Gazosa. The group achieved success thanks to the hit Www.mipiacitu.

Luca CalvaniItalian television host and actor, known for his roles in Un posto al sole, Don Matteo and Carabinieri. Luca Calvani was born in Prato on August 7, 1974 and studied acting both in the United States and in Italy. In the early 2000s, he gained attention by participating in television productions such as Distretto di polizia and the successful film Le fate ignoranti.

Shaila Cat28, is an Italian showgirl and dancer who gained fame as a showgirl on Striscia la Notizia and as the host of various editions of Paperissima Sprint. Since she was young, Shaila has cultivated a deep passion for dance, and in 2015 she took part in the fourteenth edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi.

Enzo Paul Turchidancer, choreographer and husband of Carmen Russo. Born in 1949, Enzo Paolo Turchi boasts a rich career of successes. In the 70s, after starting a modern dance school, he achieved great popularity on television thanks to his performances with Raffaella Carrà. Their performance on the notes of Tuca Tuca, at Canzonissima, made history in the Italian music and television scene.

Ilaria Galassi, Pamela Petrarolo and Eleonora Cecerewill participate in Big Brother as the only contestant. Pamela Petrarolo, born in Rome on November 10, 1976, began her television career as a young girl with Domenica In and gained fame with Non è la Rai in 1991. In addition to television, she made her debut in music with the album Io non vivo senza te in 1994, followed by Niente di importante in 1995. Ilaria Galassi – born in Avezzano on July 10, 1976 – also made her debut on Domenica In in 1990 and then made a name for herself on Non è la Rai and its spin-offs. Forced to give up her role as a showgirl on Striscia la Notizia, in the years that followed she took part in TV promotions and programs such as Buona Domenica and Maurizio Costanzo Show. Eleonora Cecere, born on October 10, 1978, tried her hand at dancing and acting from a young age, and then joined the cast of Non è la Rai.

Thomas Franks: born in 2000 in Siena. A plumber passionate about his work, he is the son of a wealthy entrepreneur in the leather and clothing sector. He is the nephew of Niccolò Rigani, current captain of the Castelvecchio contrada, one of the central figures in the world of the Palio. This makes him a true celebrity in the city. Do you bet that this NIP will soon become a VIP in the House too?

Ilaria Clemente: other NIP. Born in 1994, she lives in Rome and graduated from La Sapienza. She attended a master’s degree in cybersecurity, thanks to which she began a career in the IT sector. Ilaria has a cheerful and sunny personality and loves spending time in company. She likes to make others laugh and share moments of joy with family and friends.

