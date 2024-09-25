Sao Paulo and Botafogo They will face each other this Wednesday for a spot in the semi-final of the Libertadores Cup, game to be played in the stadium Morumbi.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, both teams will enter the field with equal chances of progressing to the next phase of the tournament.

What happened

“São Paulo came out alive from Rio de Janeiro, where it was besieged by Botafogo, mainly in the first half, although it managed to keep a clean sheet and is now confident in its power at home to reach the semi-finals,” reported the AFP agency.

He added: “Three-time continental champion (1992, 1993 and 2005), Sao Paulo has not played in the semi-finals of the Libertadores since 2016, when they lost 4-1 on aggregate against Colombian side Atlético Nacional, who went on to win the title.”

Before the game, the São Paulo club sent a blimp into the air to promote the match and the club’s sponsors, but the idea did not go well.

Yes, it rose, but minutes later it lost altitude and crashed in one of the neighborhoods of the municipality of Osasco, near the city.

Authorities reported that one person on board the airship was injured, but not seriously.

