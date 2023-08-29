Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Back to class and chilling for now? A TikToker explains what you need to avoid to have a successful year.

The Summer vacation is over, school is starting. Classes are starting again in Germany these days. Bremen, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony have made the start. In Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, on the other hand, schoolchildren have a little longer before they have to pack their satchels again (school starts on September 11th/12th).

The following applies in all federal states: Parents can look forward to being able to do things without their children again. Pupils have to be prepared for learning to start again. But how do I start the new school year particularly successfully? If you’re still in school yourself, you might be wondering. TikToker Laura (@laurinspireyt) has answers.

TikTokerin gives tips so that you go down well with teachers

Many students are still relaxed in the first few weeks: first lean back, listen and settle in again. Some also don’t participate at the beginning because they believe that the material “isn’t relevant yet anyway”. This is how Laura describes it in her TikTok video.

It may take a few more lessons before going deeper into the topics. So it makes sense to chill, right? Laura doesn’t think that’s a good idea. “People, teachers usually form a good impression of you in the first few weeks. And if you screw that up right away, then you screwed up the whole school year, too.”

Where do you sit in the classroom for the first week? The Seating order at school could affect your later life.

Changing your filing system “in the middle of the school year is always a bit annoying”

In order not to sink directly into a chaos of notes, Laura has another tip. It is important to have a system of order right from the start. You should therefore consider whether you want to take digital or analogue notes. And in which folders you want to store your documents. “Changing that in the middle of the school year is always a little annoying.”

It is also important to keep a planner so that nothing is forgotten. So, write down in a book which homework and exams are due on which day.

This will ensure you get enough sleep in the first week of school

The clocks tick a little differently during the summer holidays. Students can finally sleep in. If the School then starts again at 8 a.m. (or even earlier)., they suddenly have to get up extremely early. But they still go to bed late, “because you’re used to the different rhythm from the summer holidays,” says Laura. The result: too little sleep.

This can have a negative impact on performance. After a study from the Demographic Change Research Center at the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, schoolchildren who sleep less than eight hours have more concentration problems.

Laura has a tip so that you can start concentrating when school starts: In the last week of the summer holidays, you should adjust your sleeping rhythm. So just go to bed a little earlier. These 13 tricks can help you fall asleep.

