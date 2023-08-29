Special livery for Ferrari at Monza

A special livery, as well as the overalls and helmets of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but also guests, trophies and cars. On the occasion of its home race, the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Ferrari is ready to celebrate its sporting DNA and its unique relationship with the Autodromo Nazionale together with the fans, but also the historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans captured in June with the 499P number 51 driven by James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi. An exceptional success which, celebrated in the Formula 1 environment at Monza, underlines how Ferrari is one, even if engaged in different fields, sporting and otherwise. During the weekend at home, the Scuderia will also commemorate the centenary of the Air Force.

This week the livery of the SF-23 will have a touch of yellow, one of the historical colors of the company which already starred last year on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of Ferrari. On the single-seaters there will be a reference that refers to the bodywork of the 499P winner of the most famous endurance race in the world, i.e. the yellow “V”-shaped band that crosses the bodywork of the Hypercar. This reference, present on the nose and on the bonnet, will link even more two cars that already share a fundamental element, the Red Le Mans of the livery, which on the SF-23 is in a matt version, while it is glossy on the 499P. Even the race numbers, 16 and 55, will be in yellow on the two single-seaters, while the suits of Charles and Carlos, made especially for this occasion, will have the traditional colors of the Maranello marque – in addition to red, yellow and black – together with the “long F” logo which already finds its place on the rear wing.

History

In the tunnel leading to the team’s garage, the milestones of Ferrari’s sporting DNA, of the Formula 1 team but also of the divisions that see its sporting customers as protagonists will be illustrated in graphics. After all, the Scuderia was founded in 1929 with the aim of allowing gentlemen drivers to compete at a high level and this mission still lives today in the work carried out by the Competizioni GT bodies – which support sports customers in Gran Turismo races – and Corse Clienti, which organizes the Ferrari Challenge – the Prancing Horse single-make brand born in 1993 –, the exclusive XX Programs and the F1 Clienti division.

Guests

Among the guests present in the Ferrari garage and hospitality at Monza there will also be two of the three heroes of Le Mans, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi, who will bring the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans trophy that the Ferrari – AF team Corse won at the first attempt thanks to the 499P number 51, triumphant 58 years after the 1965 victory and half a century after its last participation. Also present will be Antonio Fuoco, driver of car number 50 – as well as author of the pole position and fastest lap at Le Mans – fresh from his second place finish at the Autodromo Nazionale less than two months ago in the 6 Hours of Monza.

Cars

In the Fan Zone close to the paddock it will also be possible to admire three marvelous Ferraris, different from each other but sharing a sporting DNA: the 499P number 51, winner of Le Mans, the 296 GT3, the new car from Maranello for Gran Turismo racing which has already wrote a page of history last spring by conquering the overall victory in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, on the legendary Nordschleife, and the Formula 1 F2003-GA which won at Monza in 2003. It is a trio of cars that makes the idea of ​​how Ferrari, with its various souls, is a single large company, which carries the name of Italy high in the world. The shared history between the Maranello marque and the Monza racetrack will also be celebrated in the same area: in fact, a panel will commemorate all the winning drivers and cars on the Italian track. These are almost two hundred names, from the progenitor Bruno Sterzi, first in 1949 in the Inter Europa Cup at the wheel of a 166 S, up to Leonardo Del Col and Thomas Biagi, winners last June in the Italian GT Championship on a 488 Challenge, passing through the memorable affirmation of Charles Leclerc in 2019 with the Formula 1 SF90. Another iconic Ferrari, the F1-87/88C which won with Gerhard Berger right in Monza, making one double with Michele Alboreto, will be present in piazza Trento e Trieste in Monza, as part of the “Fuori GP”.

lifestyle

The sporting DNA of the Maranello company will also be celebrated through a series of special initiatives outside the confines of the track. Fans and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to discover a selection of limited edition garments and accessories created in collaboration with excellent partners. In fact, Puma and Scuderia Ferrari present an exclusive capsule collection, consisting of a t-shirt and two baseball caps – one for each driver – characterized by the typical colors and the iconic Ferrari logo that unites the liveries of the Formula 1 cars and the Maranello Hypercar . Ray-Ban is launching a limited edition model of sunglasses made entirely of carbon fiber and characterized by gray polar mirrored lenses with red and yellow details that pay homage to the typical colors of the Scuderia.

Show at the store

The initiatives implemented on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix also include an exhibition at the Milan flagship store, which will celebrate Ferrari’s sporting DNA through a selection of race kits that belonged to some of the most famous Prancing Horse drivers, such as Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen and Sebastian Vettel, up to Leclerc and Sainz. Suits are also at the center of attention in the Ferrari fashion world, which has reinterpreted this iconic element of the driver’s wardrobe, elevating it to the “must have” item of its proposal through the Ferrari Suit, also part of the special set-up. Inherited from the automotive world and worn without interruption by the protagonists of the Maranello stable, this garment marks the beginning of a clear path of evolution and legitimization which, starting from the FW 22 collection, offers an ever-changing interpretation from season to season. different. The installation of the champions’ overalls will be open to visitors throughout the week of the Monza race and will subsequently move to the Ferrari store in Maranello.