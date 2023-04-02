In the details published by local media in Belgium, a man committed suicide after speaking for about 6 weeks with a chatbot in the form of an application called Eliza, which uses an artificial intelligence-supported linguistic model.

The application encouraged the Belgian man, whose name was not mentioned by the media, to commit suicide, after the latter asked the application to grant the necessary sacrifice options in order to protect the planet.

“If it weren’t for these conversations with the robot, my husband would still be here,” his widow told local newspaper La Libre.

According to the Belgian media, this man has been obsessed with environmental issues and climate change for at least two years.

The widow stated that the application became the closest friend to her husband, before he became addicted to it, so he began to ask him day and night and could not live without him.

However, things took a dangerous turn in recent months, when the man entered into lengthy dialogues with a chatbot that lasted for about 6 weeks, which eventually led him to commit suicide.

The widow said that the conversations showed that the application robot convinced her late husband to commit suicide, in exchange for him, that is, the robot, to protect humanity.