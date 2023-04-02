The majority has already been approved by the House; therefore, there is a great possibility that the Senate will vote on all of them by the end of the month

The Senate begins April 2023 with 12 provisional measures issued in 2022 pending a vote. Because of political agreements, these MPs are still being voted on without going through joint commissions. The majority has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, that is, there is a great possibility that the Senate will vote on all of them by the end of April.

A MP 1,142/2022, for example, authorizes the Ministry of Health to extend temporary contracts for health professionals working in federal hospitals and national health institutes in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The text was approved by the House on March 27. It predicts that 4,117 health professional contracts may be extended.

already the MP 1,145/2022, approved by the Chamber last Tuesday (28.mar.2023), changed values ​​of the inspection rate of tachographs or chronotachographs, instruments that record speed, time and distance traveled by a vehicle. The fee was introduced by Law 9.933, of 1999which deals with the competences of Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology).

The charge occurs whenever the institute checks a measuring instrument. Typically, the activity is performed once a year, but may vary according to specific regulatory requirements.

A MP 1,148/2022 he was approved by deputies on Wednesday (29.mar). It extended until 2024 tax benefits in the area of ​​IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) so that Brazilian transnational companies preserve their competitiveness abroad. The measure implies tax waivers estimated at BRL 4.2 billion for 2023, foreseen in this year’s Budget.

Another that should be voted on in April is the MP 1,146/2022which changed the salary calculation table for civil and military personnel working for the Union abroad. Approved by the Chamber on Tuesday (28.Mar)the MP includes in the Basic Remuneration Conversion Factors table the cities of:

Manama (Bahrain);

Chengdu (China);

Edinburgh (United Kingdom);

Marseille (France);

Orlando (USA);

Cusco (Peru).

Also to be voted on in April:

The MP 1,150/2022 which extended the deadline for rural landowners and squatters to apply for adherence to the Environmental Regularization Program;

which extended the deadline for rural landowners and squatters to apply for adherence to the Environmental Regularization Program; The MP 1,151/2022 which amended the rules of the law for the management of public forests by concession ( Law 11,284, of 2006 ), allowing the exploration of other non-timber activities and the use and commercialization of carbon credits;

which amended the rules of the law for the management of public forests by concession ( ), allowing the exploration of other non-timber activities and the use and commercialization of carbon credits; The MP 1,152/2022 which changed rules for setting prices used in transactions between companies in order to adapt national rules to those practiced by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) and to avoid practices aimed at reducing the payment of taxes.

Also in the queue:

With information from Senate Agency.