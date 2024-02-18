If someone should not be made angry, it is the Cuban star Niurkabecause it is not known as “Mrs. Scandal”. In a recent interview with several entertainment reporters at the Mexico City International Airport, She attacked not only her ex-husband, the television producer Juan Osorio, but also her young girlfriend, the Mexican actress Eva Daniela..

It all started a few days ago, when Niurka Marcos said that she would be willing to make a “tiradera” song, like Shakira did previously against Gerard Piqué, and recently Belinda against Christian Nodal. Although he does not rule out the idea, but “Mamá Niu” does not want to immortalize Juan Osorio, father of her son Emilio. Given these statements, in an interview with several reporters, The television producer mentioned that the star did not have the talent or ability to make a song of that type..

For her part, actress Eva Daniela made it very clear that for her and Juan Osorio, “Niurka does not exist.”. At her meeting with the media at the Mexico City International Airport, the star was questioned about the statements made by the father of her son and her girlfriend. “Mrs. Scandal” warned the television producer that he should keep his mouth shut, because she knows many things about him.

“Be still, poor baby, because you're not going to want me to open my mouth, you know I can open it if I want, and Emilio is still between you and me, I'm warning you, preventing you, remember that I know everything that's happening.” in there, you know that I know,” commented Niurka.

With respect to Eva Danielathe actress Niurka mentioned that she defended her from hate on social networks, being many years younger than Juan Osorio. “I don't talk about her, I defended them from all the bullying they were giving her because of the age difference, so I don't understand, if I talked about her it will be because she is toxic and there will be something to say, but if she wants I'll talk.” more because I know a lot of things, right girl?”

In addition, Niurka said that Eva Daniela can't stand seeing Juan Osorio by her side“She is the one who said that I did not exist in their lives, she said it, she dared, of course I exist, I exist so much that you cannot tolerate seeing Juan next to me, because although I am an old woman, it makes you feel insecure, pend…”.

