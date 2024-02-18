Sharjah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the activities of the Arabic Language Competitions for the Gulf States in its fifth edition will begin tomorrow, Monday, under the slogan “In Arabic… We Innovate,” which will continue until February 21 of this year.

The competitions come within the programs of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States for the session (1444-1445 AH, corresponding to 2023-2024 AD), and seek to deepen loyalty and belonging to the Arabic language, as it is one of the most important tools for strengthening national identity.

The Center received delegations of participating countries from the member states of the Arab Education Bureau for the Gulf States, and began receiving delegations at the country’s airports since yesterday morning. They are delegations of: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Each delegation includes three students and a supervisor nominated by the Ministry of Education from each participating Gulf country. The participating delegations were escorted to the residence in Sharjah, where the competitions are held at the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah.

Atypical questions

The students nominated from the member states of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States will be guests of the Emirates in Sharjah to compete in the areas of the Arabic language after being nominated by the countries participating in the competition, according to the mechanism of holding competitions and final qualifiers within each country, and selecting the outstanding and distinguished students in the field of the Arabic language.

Participants will undergo a test on atypical questions that reveal higher-order thinking skills in the field of the Arabic language, covering the following areas: “reading comprehension skills, spelling and punctuation, grammar rules, literature and rhetoric, and writing.” The second stage, which is a personal oral interview, is conducted for those who qualify from the first stage of the test. Editorial.

Unique competitions

Dr. Issa Al Hammadi, Director of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language for the Gulf States in Sharjah, confirmed that the competition is honored by the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and aims in its entirety to strengthen loyalty and belonging to the Arabic language in the hearts of young people, and to stimulate early linguistic talents and creativity in the field of the Arabic language for students of member states.

Al-Hammadi explained that the Arabic language competitions are unique competitions that will work to discover creative and talented students in the field of the Arabic language, direct them to invest in their abilities, and contribute to the development of the Arabic language curricula and strategies in the member states of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States.