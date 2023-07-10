













Why do we say it? Because Threads and Instagram are closer than anyone would have thought. So if we want to deactivate the first one and forget it, then we must delete the Instagram account assigned to it.

The reason this is happening is that Meta implemented Threads as an extension to Instagram. Complaints about it have already reached the person in charge behind the latter, Adam Mosseri.

In his comments he shows that there are some ‘gaps’ that they did not take into account and that is why he listens to the claims of people who are not satisfied, which generates many questions. So he decided to make some clarifications about it.

According to Mosseri ‘to clarify, you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your profile and content, it is possible to make it private, and individual posts can be deleted, all without deleting the Instagram account’.

Then he stressed that Instagram is the basis on which this other social network works, and it is the reason that an account of the first is necessary. However, she let it be seen that they are currently looking for a solution.

🎉 Threads 🎉 Threads is our new app, built by the Instagram team, for text updates and joining public conversations ✨ We’re hoping Threads can be a great space for public conversations, and we’re very focused on the creator communities that already enjoy Instagram. Available… pic.twitter.com/aFygoAl00I —Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 6, 2023

Adam Mosseri noted ‘Threads works with Instagram so it’s just one account right now, but we’re looking for a way to remove it separately’.

So in Meta they are already investigating the way in which this process can be done without having to delete the Instagram account.

If both were independent this would be easier but that’s the way things are at the moment and that’s why you should be careful.

