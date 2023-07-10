Let’s say, that some people are mosquito magnets. But if new research is to be believed, we all really are tick magnets. A tick that stings in a meadow may actually jump onto its victim – due to the effect of electric fields.

Researchers at the University of Bristol have shown that, at least in the laboratory, this happens. With the help of static electricity, they made the ticks fling themselves at different targets even from centimeters away. The article can be read in the journal Current Biology.

We humans and all other animals are naturally electrically charged. In addition to this, clothes can form remarkably strong static electric fields. An animal’s hair accumulates a static electric charge, for example, when the fur rubs against the grass.

And then there’s a tick lurking, stalking a suitable victim at the end of a blade of grass. When on the ground, it is also grounded.

In the laboratory, the researchers placed the tick on a grounded platform and waved an electrode over it with only a weak static voltage.

In the blink of an eye, the tick clung to the electrode as if drawn by a magnet. The same thing happened again when the researchers rubbed electricity on the hare’s paw.

In the wild of course, the tick may not always land directly under the victim. It can even be easier for a mite to swing sideways, when you don’t have to fly against the full force of gravity.

Puutiainen, however, does not fly across meadows and valleys towards its unpredictable target quite like Tiainen. Electric attraction was about distances of less than a centimeter, mostly millimeters.

The researchers did make the tick fly several centimeters, but then the static voltage was already so strong that it does not accumulate on human clothes. In theory, that would also be possible.

Undoubtedly, the natural electric charges make life easier for the mite.

“The same laws of physics apply in nature and in the laboratory,” said the doctor who conducted the research Sam England says in The New York Times.